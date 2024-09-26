Sawn-off shotgun and ammunition found in abandoned vehicle
A SAWN-OFF shotgun and ammunition were found in an abandoned vehicle when police raided a property in Dublin.

Gardaí conducted a search operation under warrant at a property on the Moyne Road yesterday afternoon (September 25) as part of their ongoing investigations into recent criminal activity in the Baldoyle area.

The shotgun and ammunition found in Dublin (Pic: Garda Press Office)

During the search, which was assisted by officers in the District Detective Unit, Garda Dog Unit, Armed Support Unit, District Drugs Unit, the District Crime Task Force and uniformed gardaí from Clontarf and Raheny, gardaí discovered the sawn-off double barrel shotgun and ammunition concealed in the abandoned vehicle at the property.

“The firearm and ammunition was seized by Gardaí and is subject to further analysis by the Ballistics Section of the Garda Technical Bureau,” the police force said in a statement today.

“Two vehicles were also seized by Gardaí during the course of the search and are subject to a technical examination,” they added.

“No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing.”

