Scenic Dublin trail named among list of world’s most thrilling running routes
News

Scenic Dublin trail named among list of world’s most thrilling running routes

IRELAND IS home to some of the most breathtaking locations in the world – in every sense of the word.

The scenic trail of Howth Head near Dublin has been named among the Lonely Planet’s new list of the world most exciting running routes.

With personal fitness proving an increasingly important part of day-to-day life, knowing the best running routes on the planet can pay serious dividends.

That’s essentially the idea behind the travel guide giant’s Epic Runs of the World.

It’s a handy list of the 50 greatest running routes in the world and it’s good news for Ireland.

According to The Herald, Howth Head has been included, with the popular North Dublin spot making the list alongside the North Pole, an African safari and the Great Wall of China.

Advertisement

Spanning some 12 kilometres, the route was ranked alongside runs taking in Italy's Amalfi coast, Athens in Greece and the UK’s Lake District.

It’s not the only Irish route to garner praise in the new book either, with Cliffs of Moher in Clare, the Old Kenmare Road in Kerry and The Causeway loop in Antrim all making the cut.

The news caps off a great week for Irish tourism in which Mayo beach was named the third best in the world, beating beaches in Greece and Polynesia to bag a place on the podium.

See More: Bally Lighthouse, Dublin, Howth Head

Related

Taoiseach threatens to vote against Mercosur trade deal if Brazil fails to protect Amazon
News 2 hours ago

Taoiseach threatens to vote against Mercosur trade deal if Brazil fails to protect Amazon

By: Harry Brent

Liam Neeson starring in new action thriller from the writer of 'Armageddon'
News 4 hours ago

Liam Neeson starring in new action thriller from the writer of 'Armageddon'

By: Jack Beresford

Cow evades capture by hiding out in local supermarket after escaping slaughterhouse in Co Cork
News 4 hours ago

Cow evades capture by hiding out in local supermarket after escaping slaughterhouse in Co Cork

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Dublin's oldest fruit and veg market closes today after 127 years
News 17 minutes ago

Dublin's oldest fruit and veg market closes today after 127 years

By: Harry Brent

'Life is wonderful' - It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia star jets over to Dublin for a pint of Guinness
News 53 minutes ago

'Life is wonderful' - It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia star jets over to Dublin for a pint of Guinness

By: Jack Beresford

Ireland agrees to take in migrants stranded on Mediterranean rescue ship
News 1 hour ago

Ireland agrees to take in migrants stranded on Mediterranean rescue ship

By: Harry Brent

'Find the deals':8 pieces of advice for Irish students about to start college
Life & Style 4 hours ago

'Find the deals':8 pieces of advice for Irish students about to start college

By: Rachael O'Connor

Irish-American entertainer Gene Kelley would have turned 107 today
Life & Style 4 hours ago

Irish-American entertainer Gene Kelley would have turned 107 today

By: Rachael O'Connor