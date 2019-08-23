Scenic Dublin trail named among list of world’s most thrilling running routes

IRELAND IS home to some of the most breathtaking locations in the world – in every sense of the word.

The scenic trail of Howth Head near Dublin has been named among the Lonely Planet’s new list of the world most exciting running routes.

With personal fitness proving an increasingly important part of day-to-day life, knowing the best running routes on the planet can pay serious dividends.

That’s essentially the idea behind the travel guide giant’s Epic Runs of the World.

It’s a handy list of the 50 greatest running routes in the world and it’s good news for Ireland.

According to The Herald, Howth Head has been included, with the popular North Dublin spot making the list alongside the North Pole, an African safari and the Great Wall of China.

Spanning some 12 kilometres, the route was ranked alongside runs taking in Italy's Amalfi coast, Athens in Greece and the UK’s Lake District.

It’s not the only Irish route to garner praise in the new book either, with Cliffs of Moher in Clare, the Old Kenmare Road in Kerry and The Causeway loop in Antrim all making the cut.

The news caps off a great week for Irish tourism in which Mayo beach was named the third best in the world, beating beaches in Greece and Polynesia to bag a place on the podium.