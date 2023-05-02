Investigation underway after woman’s body found at home in Sligo
News

AN investigation is underway in Sligo following the discovery of a woman’s body.

The body was found in a house in St John's Terrace shortly after 8.30pm last night in what Gardaí have confirmed were “unexplained circumstances”.

A report by Galway Beo claims the woman was aged in her 50s and lived alone.

The body remains at the scene, which is preserved for a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The State Pathologist has been notified, with a post-mortem examination due to be carried out.

