Shock in Co. Down after body found on beach

THERE is shock in a Northern Irish village after a body was found on a local beach.

PSNI officers were called to reports of a body on Millisle Beach in Co. Down yesterday afternoon.

Reports claim a local dog walker spotted the body and alerted the authorities.

Local UUP Councillor Pete Wray, who represents Ards and North Down, confirmed the finding in a statement on social media.

“Sadly, I can confirm that a body has been found on Millisle Beach,” he said.

“Initial reports indicate the body has been brought in from the sea.”

He added: “PSNI remain at the scene, and I would ask everyone to give them the time and space to conduct their investigation.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family who will be impacted by this and the individual who found the body.”

DUP MLA Peter Martin has also paid tribute following the shocking discovery.

“A police investigation is underway in Millisle following the discovery of a body on the beach,” he said in a statement.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the individual at this difficult time.”

He added: “Emergency services are on the scene and a cordon is in place to allow a full investigation to take place.

“I would urge folks to avoid the Donaghadee Road area at present.

“We do not know further details at this time and speculation would not be helpful to potentially bereaved friends or family members.”

In a statement, the PSNI confirmed an investigation is now underway.

“The body found on the beach in the Donaghadee Road area of Millisle on Wednesday, May 21 has been removed from the scene,” they said.

"A postmortem examination and formal identification will be carried out.

“Will update in due course."