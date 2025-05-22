Shock in Co. Down after body found on beach
News

Shock in Co. Down after body found on beach

THERE is shock in a Northern Irish village after a body was found on a local beach.

PSNI officers were called to reports of a body on Millisle Beach in Co. Down yesterday afternoon.

The body was discovered on Millisle Beach in Co. Down

Reports claim a local dog walker spotted the body and alerted the authorities.

Local UUP Councillor Pete Wray, who represents Ards and North Down, confirmed the finding in a statement on social media.

“Sadly, I can confirm that a body has been found on Millisle Beach,” he said.

“Initial reports indicate the body has been brought in from the sea.”

He added: “PSNI remain at the scene, and I would ask everyone to give them the time and space to conduct their investigation.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family who will be impacted by this and the individual who found the body.”

DUP MLA Peter Martin has also paid tribute following the shocking discovery.

“A police investigation is underway in Millisle following the discovery of a body on the beach,” he said in a statement.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the individual at this difficult time.”

He added: “Emergency services are on the scene and a cordon is in place to allow a full investigation to take place.

“I would urge folks to avoid the Donaghadee Road area at present.

“We do not know further details at this time and speculation would not be helpful to potentially bereaved friends or family members.”

In a statement, the PSNI confirmed an investigation is now underway.

“The body found on the beach in the Donaghadee Road area of Millisle on Wednesday, May 21 has been removed from the scene,” they said.

"A postmortem examination and formal identification will be carried out.

“Will update in due course."

See More: Body, Down, Millisle Beach, PSNI

Related

Investigation underway after woman’s body found at home in Sligo
News 2 years ago

Investigation underway after woman’s body found at home in Sligo

By: Irish Post

Discovery of man's body in container in Dublin being treated as 'personal tragedy'
Uncategorized 5 years ago

Discovery of man's body in container in Dublin being treated as 'personal tragedy'

By: Rachael O'Connor

Body recovered from plane wreckage in search for Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson
Sport 6 years ago

Body recovered from plane wreckage in search for Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Kneecap member charged with terror offence over flag at London show
News 17 hours ago

Kneecap member charged with terror offence over flag at London show

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach demands answers after IDF 'opened fire' on diplomatic delegation including Irish officials in West Bank
News 18 hours ago

Taoiseach demands answers after IDF 'opened fire' on diplomatic delegation including Irish officials in West Bank

By: Gerard Donaghy

Belfast boy threatened with knife before armed gang steal his pet tortoise
News 19 hours ago

Belfast boy threatened with knife before armed gang steal his pet tortoise

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man charged after North's largest-ever Class A drugs seizure 'since records began'
News 20 hours ago

Man charged after North's largest-ever Class A drugs seizure 'since records began'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Fundraiser for family of boy, 7, who died in Co. Sligo tragedy raises more than €22,000
News 20 hours ago

Fundraiser for family of boy, 7, who died in Co. Sligo tragedy raises more than €22,000

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man found guilty of murdering uncle after stabbing him 71 times had previous murder conviction
News 21 hours ago

Man found guilty of murdering uncle after stabbing him 71 times had previous murder conviction

By: Gerard Donaghy