Search for missing teenager stood down after body found
News

Search for missing teenager stood down after body found

THE search for a teenager who went missing in Co. Mayo has been stood down after police officers recovered a body.

Gardai have confirmed their appeal to find Sebastian Palma Sigmond came to a close on July 9 after the 18-year-old’s body was found.

The teenager was last seen by his family at around 5pm on July 7 in the Dooagh area of Achill Island.

An extensive search got underway over the weekend to find the young man, but this was stood down on the evening of July 9 following the police force's grim discovery.

“Following the discovery of a body in the Dooagh area of Achill on the evening of Sunday, July 9, the missing person appeal for Sebastian Palma Sigmond has been stood down," they said.

“An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance,” they added.

“No further information is available at this time.”

