Search under way for teenager missing on Achill Island
News

Search under way for teenager missing on Achill Island

Sebastian Palma Sigmond was last seen on Friday

A SEARCH is under way for a teenager who has been missing on Achill Island, Co Mayo for two days.

Sebastian Palma Sigmond, 18, was last seen by his family at around 5pm on Friday when he left a house in the Dooagh area to go for a walk.

Gardaí are now seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of Sebastian, who is thought to have been on holiday visiting relatives in the area.

The Achill Island Coast Guard began searching for the teenager on Friday night and recommenced their operation on Saturday, assisted by search and rescue helicopter 118.

Achill Island RNLI and the Ballyglass Coast Guard Search and Drone Unit have also aided in the search.

Sebastian is described as being approximately 5' 5" tall, with short black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a navy blue jacket and trousers, brown boots and a peaked cap.

Anyone who has seen Sebastian or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 25555, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

