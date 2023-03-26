Woman in her 80s dies in Achill Island collision
News

File photo (Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie)

A WOMAN in her 80s has died following a road traffic collision on Achill Island, Co. Mayo.

The collision, which involved a car and a van, occurred on the R319 west of Achill Sound at approximately 5.30pm on Friday.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene and her body removed to Mayo University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The occupants of the van were not seriously injured.

Road users with camera footage who were travelling on the R319 between Achill Sound and Keel at the time of the collision are asked to make it available to gardaí.

In a separate incident, a woman in her 70s died following a road traffic collision in Co. Offaly.

It occurred at around 8.30am on Saturday on the N62 at Doon Cross outside of Ferbane.

The woman was driving a car when it was involved in a collision with an articulated lorry.

She was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore where she later passed away from her injuries.

No other injuries have been reported

The road was closed while a technical examination of the scene was carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators on Saturday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Birr Garda Station 057 916 9710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

