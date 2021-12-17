Search warrant issued for Alec Baldwin's phone following movie set shooting

A SEARCH warrant has been issued for actor Alec Baldwin's phone following the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a film he was working on.

The warrant was issued in Santa Fe in New Mexico where the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins took place in October.

The document for the warrant refers to a "phone believed to be an Apple iPhone" and it is believed to be in his possession.

The court is seeking access to iMessages between Baldwin and an unnamed person.

It says "there may be evidence on the phone" that could be "material and relevant to this investigation", and investigators want to look at text messages, emails, web browser history and other information stored on the phone.

Hutchins was director of photography on the film 'Rust' and died after a prop gun held by Baldwin, 63, went off accidentally.

Baldwin recently said in his first interview since the incident that he didn't pull the trigger on the gun that killed Hutchins.

"I don't know what happened on that set. I don't know how that bullet arrived in that gun. I don't know," Mr Baldwin said.