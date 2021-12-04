Alec Baldwin has 'no guilt' over Halyna Hutchins shooting but admits career could be over

ALEC Baldwin has "no guilt" about the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the film Rust because he was "not responsible" for it.

The 30 Rock star also said it was the “worst moment” of his life and admitted his career may be over when speaking about the tragic incident at length with ABC news anchor George Stephanopoulos on Thursday evening.

He said that he "didn't pull the trigger" and so was not to blame for the Hutchins’ death.

The 63-year-old continued: "Honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible. And I don’t say that lightly."

When asked if his career could be over as a result of the incident, he said “it could be”, but he added that he didn’t care.

It is the first time Baldwin has gone into the details of how Hutchins and director Joel Souza were shot by a gun that went off on set.

"I don't know what happened on that set. I don't know how that bullet arrived in that gun. I don't know," Mr Baldwin said.

"But I'm all for doing anything that will take us to a place where this is less likely to happen again."

The actor said that throughout the rehearsals on 21 October he was following Hutchins’ direction.

"She's guiding me through how she wants me to hold the gun for this angle.

"I'm holding the gun where she told me to hold it, which ended up being aimed right below her armpit."

Baldwin said he was told he needed to pull back the hammer gun, but not pull the trigger.

"The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger.

"I cock the gun. I go, 'Can you see that? Can you see that? Can you see that?'

"And then I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off," he said.

In a statement about the incident, he wrote: "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,’ he tweeted at the time.

"I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family.

"My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."