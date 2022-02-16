Family of Halyna Hutchins suing Alec Baldwin for death on set of Rust
News

Family of Halyna Hutchins suing Alec Baldwin for death on set of Rust

THE FAMILY of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was shot and killed on the set of the film Rust is suing Alec Baldwin and several other people in a wrongful death lawsuit.

It is alleged that Baldwin "recklessly shot and killed" Hutchins while she was working on the film last October.

Lawyers for her family announced the lawsuit filed in New Mexico in the name of her husband Matthew Hutchins and their son, Andros, at a Los Angeles press conference.

They are seeking unspecified damages.

The "reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures" of Baldwin and the film’s producers "led to the death of Halyna Hutchins", attorney Brian Panish said.

It is claimed that Baldwin and others "failed to perform industry standard safety checks and follow basic gun safety rules."

The lawsuit claims producers were at fault for "cutting corners on safety procedures where human lives were at stake, rushing to stay on schedule and ignoring numerous complaints of safety violations."

An animated re-enactment of the shooting was also presented at the conference.

Other defendants named include assistant director David Halls, armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and prop master Sarah Zachry.

Mr Halls and Ms Gutierrez-Reed have both faced complaints in the past that they did not adhere to on-set safety measures.

Baldwin has said since the shooting that he was pointing a gun at Hutchins at her instruction and it went off without him having pulled the trigger.

Hutchins was setting up the next scene when she was hit in the chest, and the film's director Joel Souza was also hit in the shoulder but survived.

The weapon that wounded Ms Hutchins was a .45 Colt revolver that was supposed to contain dummy rounds.

Attorneys claim that Baldwin had turned down training for that kind of gun.

In December, he told ABC News that he had never pulled the trigger of the gun.

Investigators last month announced that they were seeking access to his mobile phone which he surrendered after being accused of blocking the investigation.

No criminal charges have emerged yet, but police have not ruled it out.

See More: Alec Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins

Related

Baldwin surrenders phone to 'Rust' investigators
News 1 month ago

Baldwin surrenders phone to 'Rust' investigators

By: Michael Murphy

Search warrant issued for Alec Baldwin's phone following movie set shooting
News 1 month ago

Search warrant issued for Alec Baldwin's phone following movie set shooting

By: Connell McHugh

Alec Baldwin has 'no guilt' over Halyna Hutchins shooting but admits career could be over
News 2 months ago

Alec Baldwin has 'no guilt' over Halyna Hutchins shooting but admits career could be over

By: Michael Murphy

Latest

Netflix’s Formula 1 documentary 'Drive to Survive' series will return on March 11th
Sport 59 minutes ago

Netflix’s Formula 1 documentary 'Drive to Survive' series will return on March 11th

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Rachael Blackmore says she is still not over last year's Grand National triumph at Aintree
Sport 1 hour ago

Rachael Blackmore says she is still not over last year's Grand National triumph at Aintree

By: Conor O'Donoghue

145 Irish people register with embassy in Kyiv
News 18 hours ago

145 Irish people register with embassy in Kyiv

By: Connell McHugh

Tyrone GAA have lost appeal against overuling the red cards in Armagh scrap
Sport 19 hours ago

Tyrone GAA have lost appeal against overuling the red cards in Armagh scrap

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Novak Djokovic says he may sacrifice future tournaments rather than get jab
Sport 20 hours ago

Novak Djokovic says he may sacrifice future tournaments rather than get jab

By: Conor O'Donoghue