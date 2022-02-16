Family of Halyna Hutchins suing Alec Baldwin for death on set of Rust

THE FAMILY of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was shot and killed on the set of the film Rust is suing Alec Baldwin and several other people in a wrongful death lawsuit.

It is alleged that Baldwin "recklessly shot and killed" Hutchins while she was working on the film last October.

Lawyers for her family announced the lawsuit filed in New Mexico in the name of her husband Matthew Hutchins and their son, Andros, at a Los Angeles press conference.

They are seeking unspecified damages.

The "reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures" of Baldwin and the film’s producers "led to the death of Halyna Hutchins", attorney Brian Panish said.

It is claimed that Baldwin and others "failed to perform industry standard safety checks and follow basic gun safety rules."

The lawsuit claims producers were at fault for "cutting corners on safety procedures where human lives were at stake, rushing to stay on schedule and ignoring numerous complaints of safety violations."

An animated re-enactment of the shooting was also presented at the conference.

Other defendants named include assistant director David Halls, armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and prop master Sarah Zachry.

Mr Halls and Ms Gutierrez-Reed have both faced complaints in the past that they did not adhere to on-set safety measures.

Baldwin has said since the shooting that he was pointing a gun at Hutchins at her instruction and it went off without him having pulled the trigger.

Hutchins was setting up the next scene when she was hit in the chest, and the film's director Joel Souza was also hit in the shoulder but survived.

The weapon that wounded Ms Hutchins was a .45 Colt revolver that was supposed to contain dummy rounds.

Attorneys claim that Baldwin had turned down training for that kind of gun.

In December, he told ABC News that he had never pulled the trigger of the gun.

Investigators last month announced that they were seeking access to his mobile phone which he surrendered after being accused of blocking the investigation.

No criminal charges have emerged yet, but police have not ruled it out.