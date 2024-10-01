Searches in Derry following hoax bomb threats targeting railway stations in England
ANTI-TERRORISM officers are conducting searches today at addresses in Derry believed to be connected to a series of hoax bomb threats made in April of this year.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) are conducting two planned searches this morning (October 1), in relation to an ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity.

"Today's searches are part of an investigation working alongside Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) into a series of hoax bomb calls which targeted railway stations in England between April 20 and 23, 2024,” Detective Inspector Walls said.

"These searches demonstrate our commitment to disrupting the activities of this small group of people who are intent on causing fear in our society,” he added.

“As always, our priority is to protect communities and keep people safe from harm.”

Det Insp Walls called on anyone with information relating to the bomb threats to come forward.

"I want to appeal to anyone who has information which could assist our investigation to contact us on 101 or online at psni.police.uk/report, quoting reference 1587 of 23/04/24,” he said.

"If you would prefer to provide information without giving your details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,” he added.

