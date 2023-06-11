Second man arrested as search continues for missing Co. Antrim woman Chloe Mitchell

POLICE investigating the disappearance of a 21-year-old woman from Co. Antrim have arrested a second man as part of their investigation.

Chloe Mitchell was last seen in the early hours of Saturday, June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

Police say her disappearance is 'completely out of character' as they continue to search areas in and around the town.

Yesterday, police investigating Ms Mitchell's disappearance were granted a further 36 hours to question a 26-year-old man who was arrested on Thursday in the Lurgan area.

Also on Saturday, a 34-year-old man was arrested in the Ballymena area and remains in police custody.

"Police are becoming increasingly concerned about Chloe's safety and we have launched a criminal investigation into her disappearance," said Superintendent Gillian Kearney.

"It is completely out of character for her to not be in contact with her family, who are being supported by specialist officers during this worrying time.

"I am appealing to anyone who was travelling through the James Street area in Ballymena from 10pm on Friday, June 2 and 5.40pm on Thursday, June 8 to think if they saw Chloe or anything unusual.

"I would also appeal for anyone with dash-cam footage during this period to bring it to police.

"Chloe was last seen wearing a green and black North Face style jacket, a white t-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers."

Police as well as the Community Rescue Service (CRS) have been conducting searches in and around the Ballymena area this week.

On Thursday, the CRS said targeted searches were carried out in woodland, buildings and in and around a large stretch of the River Braid.

Anyone with information about Ms Mitchell's disappearance is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2262 of June 5, 2023.

Videos, images or dash cam footage can be uploaded to the police's Major Incident Public Portal by clicking here.