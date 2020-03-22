Second person dies of coronavirus in Northern Ireland
News

A SECOND person has died at a hospital in Northern Ireland after testing positive for coronavirus. 

The Department of Health has confirmed that the patient was elderly and had an underlying medical condition which they were being treated for at the time of their death. 

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “My deepest condolences go to the friends and family of this patient. 

"This heart-breaking news on Mother’s Day should bring it home to every one of us that coronavirus is a real and present danger across our community.  

 “It is essential that we that we all follow the public health advice on keeping a safe distance, washing our hands and staying at home. 

"We all must ensure we reduce our social interactions, we must not make unnecessary visits or take unnecessary journeys.   

“We have received concerning reports of a minority of people who are flouting our social distancing advice. 

"These behaviours are putting the people themselves, their families and their friends and neighbours at risk. 

“Coronavirus is a threat across generations and all walks of life. We all need to unite to fight against it.” 

As of 2pm on Sunday, March, 22, a further 20 new positive cases had been confirmed in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 128. 

Earlier, First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy first leader Michelle O’Neill had appealed for the public to keep a distance from their parents on Mother’s Day. 

“Everyone loves their mummy. I know that I do,” O’Neill said. 

“And on Mother’s Day, we normally make a big effort to spoil them and to spend time with them. 

“This year we have to do it differently. 

“This year we are asking you not to put your mummy or anyone else’s mummy at risk. 

“Please maintain the social distancing the Public Health Agency have asked you to do. 

“Please follow that public health advice, help protect yourself and help protect others.” 

