Sectarian-motivated attack saw man hospitalised and boat set on fire
News

Sectarian-motivated attack saw man hospitalised and boat set on fire

THREE men have been arrested after an attack overnight which saw a boat set alight and left a man hospitalised.

The incident outside a boat club in the Beach Road area of Portballintrae in Co. Antrim was sparked by a flag being displayed on a boat in the pier area, the PSNI confirmed this morning.

“At approximately 7.45pm on Monday, June 3 police received a report that an altercation had ensued between a number of men in the pier area concerning a flag that was displayed on a boat,” the PSNI’s Inspector Armour said.

 

“The boat was later set alight and extensively damaged,” they added.

The incident happened outside a boat club in the Beach Road area of Portballintrae

One man required hospital treatment for his injuries and three men, aged aged 25, 63 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“The 63-year-old man has since been released on bail, whilst the other two men remain in custody.

“We are treating this report as a sectarian-motivated hate crime and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed what happened,” the PSNI said.

“Anyone with any information or who may have mobile, CCTV or other footage can contact police on 101 quoting reference 1651 03/06/24.”

See More: Antrim, Boat

Related

Third person dies on Northern Ireland's roads this weekend
News 1 week ago

Third person dies on Northern Ireland's roads this weekend

By: Gerard Donaghy

Investigation underway following petrol bomb attack
News 2 weeks ago

Investigation underway following petrol bomb attack

By: Irish Post

Teenage boy attacked by masked men armed with metal bars
News 2 weeks ago

Teenage boy attacked by masked men armed with metal bars

By: Irish Post

Latest

Gardaí wearing body-worn cameras will ensure ‘accurate recording of incidents’
News 2 days ago

Gardaí wearing body-worn cameras will ensure ‘accurate recording of incidents’

By: Fiona Audley

‘DREAM CRUSHED’: Irish photographer due to fly to moon devastated as mission cancelled
News 2 days ago

‘DREAM CRUSHED’: Irish photographer due to fly to moon devastated as mission cancelled

By: Fiona Audley

‘Slow down’ Taoiseach urges drivers out enjoying bank holiday weekend
News 2 days ago

‘Slow down’ Taoiseach urges drivers out enjoying bank holiday weekend

By: Fiona Audley

Planned strikes by support staff across schools in Northern Ireland suspended
News 2 days ago

Planned strikes by support staff across schools in Northern Ireland suspended

By: Fiona Audley

Boy aged 12 arrested on suspicion of arson after derelict building torched
News 2 days ago

Boy aged 12 arrested on suspicion of arson after derelict building torched

By: Fiona Audley