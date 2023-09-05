Security alert at GAA playing fields declared 'elaborate hoax'

POLICE investigating a suspicious object found in GAA playing fields in Belfast have declared the incident an elaborate hoax.

A security alert was put in place this morning so that the finding could be investigated, which saw local schools and roads closed for a number of hours.

The object was found in the fields at Church Road in Castlereagh, which are used by the East Belfast GAA club, at around 7am this morning.

The PSNI confirmed this afternoon that their investigations have shown the object was a hoax.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Shortly after 7.15am this morning it was reported that a suspicious object had been found at playing fields in the area.

“Officers attended and Church Road was closed to road users as examinations were carried out on the object, which has now been declared an elaborate hoax.

“The object has been taken away for further forensic examination and Church Road has re-opened.”

Det Serg Kitchen added: “Two nearby schools were closed as a result of the alert which has caused huge disruption for pupils, parents and teachers alike, and I would like to thank all those affected for their patience and co-operation whilst our officers worked to ensure the safety of all.

“An investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police at Strandtown on 101, quoting reference number 236 05/09/23.”

Today’s incident is one of a string of cases where the GAA club have come under attack.

Last Thursday, August 31 the gaol posts at their home ground, Henry Jones Playing Fields were damaged in what is being treated as a hate crime.

In May a suspicious object found in the Henry Jones Playing Fields saw the area closed off, causing significant disruption to the local community.

In a statement made this afternoon, SDLP Belfast City Council Group Leader councillor Séamas de Faoite called for the attacks to end.