Call for 'thugs' to end to attacks on East Belfast GAA after suspicious object found in playing field

A LOCAL councillor has called for attacks on East Belfast GAA by a “small band of thugs” to stop after a security alert was raised this morning at playing fields used by the club.

PSNI officers were alerted to a suspicious object in the fields at Church Road in Castlereagh, with the area cordoned off today while police investigate.

This follows an incident last Thursday, August 31, where damage to the goal posts at Henry Jones Playing Field – the home of East Belfast GAA – was classed by the PSNI as a hate crime.

Today’s security alert echoes a similar incident in May, where a suspicious object saw the area closed off, causing significant disruption to the local community.

In a statement made this afternoon, SDLP Belfast City Council Group Leader councillor Séamas de Faoite called for the attacks to end.

“These continued attacks on East Belfast GAA by a small band of thugs must cease once and for all,” he said.

“Those behind the targeting of the club do not speak for or represent people in this area, the vast majority of whom have bigger things to be worrying about than what their local sports clubs get up to.”

He added: “In stark contrast to this continued intimidation, East Belfast GAA has been a wonderful addition to life in the area.

“Like many parts of our city, East Belfast is changing and the club have played a big part in that, being an inclusive, positive and proactive addition to the community.

“The people responsible for this alert are only harming their own community.”

Lough View Integrated Primary and Nursery School and two other local nurseries, Bumbles on the Hill and Young Ones Childcare, were forced to close their doors today due to the security alert.

“Children’s lives have been disrupted just days into term,” De Faoite said.

“Clearly those behind this incident care about nothing but their own hate-filled agenda.”

The councillor added: “It’s deeply disheartening that a group of people who just want to engage in sport in a meaningful way are being subjected to relentless attacks of this nature and children’s education has been interrupted as a result.

“The PSNI needs to act against those behind the continued targeting of East Belfast GAA to send a clear message that nobody will be allowed to wage a campaign of sectarian intimidation without severe consequences.”

The PSNI confirmed the security alert this morning, stating: “Church Road in Castlereagh has been closed by police following the discovery of a suspicious object at playing fields in the area.

“Diversions are in place and road users are advised to seek alternative routes for their journey.”