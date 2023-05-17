Senator condemns 'sickening' violence after video of assault on Co. Meath schoolboy shared online

A FINE GAEL senator has condemned those behind a vicious assault on a schoolboy in Co. Meath that was recorded and shared online.

Senator Mary Seery-Kearney, Fine Gael Seanad Spokesperson on Children, described the video as 'shameful, cowardly and utterly disgusting'.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating an assault that took place in Navan at around 2.30pm on Monday that left the victim requiring hospital treatment.

The video appears to show a teenage boy walking across a green surrounded by a crowd of other school students.

One boy then punches the victim in the face, before two more boys punch the victim several times.

The boy is then dragged to the ground where he is repeatedly punched and kicked, including receiving blows to the head.

As he tries to crawl away, the boy's attackers continue to punch and kick him as others join in.

During the recording, someone can be heard encouraging the attackers by repeatedly shouting: "C'mon lads!"

'Clear message needs sent'

Senator Seery-Kearney described the assault as a 'sickening display of violence'.

"This child, and I assume he is a child, is being filmed as a group of pupils from a school pile on him, kicking him, punching him, pulling his hair and taunting him," she said.

"It is a sickening display of violence and humiliation and I can't remember the last time I have seen anything so distressing.

"That this attack was filmed and posted on social media channels adds to the suffering of this child.

Sickening and disgusting images of a very serious gang assault of a teenager apparently for being gay circulating on social media, this is hatred in action and is utterly condemned - my heart goes out to this young person it’s a dreadful attack - how on earth someone cheered and… — Senator Mary Seery Kearney 🇮🇪🇺🇦 (@SeeryKearney) May 17, 2023

"The perpetrators of these criminal acts, and that is what they are, must be dealt with and a clear message needs to be sent from the Board of Management at the school, the Gardaí and parents that these shameful, cowardly and utterly disgusting acts will not be tolerated and will be punished.

"As legislators, the onus is also on us to ensure that our children are protected from all types of abuse, and we have seen the ugly side of social media with this — this needs to be stamped out urgently or our society will be in free-fall for future generations."

Independent TD Thomas Pringle also condemned the attack while offering his support to the victim.

"A stark reminder: the fight against hate persists," the Donegal TD tweeted.

"We must all stand with the victim, rallying as a community to make clear, this violent hatred is intolerable!"

I’m deeply saddened to hear of the assault on a young person in Navan and today being #IDAHOBIT. A stark reminder: the fight against hate persists. We must all stand with the victim, rallying as a community to make clear, this violent hatred is intolerable! #UniteAgainstHate pic.twitter.com/57Szvln8jk — Thomas Pringle T.D. (@ThomasPringleTD) May 17, 2023

Johnny Guirke, Sinn Féin TD for Meath West, described rhe attack as 'utterly shocking'.

"There can be no room in our society for these types of acts and this behaviour," he added.

"People in Navan and across the country will be rightly disgusted by this incident.

"It is not on and we must ensure this behaviour is rooted out once and for all."

'Serious facial injuries'

In a statement, gardaí confirmed the victim required hospital treatment and urged people not to share the video.

"Gardaí are investigating an assault which occurred in the Navan area of Co. Meath on Monday, May 15, 2023 at approximately 2.30pm," read the statement.

"A male juvenile later attended Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where he received treatment for serious facial injuries.

"An Garda Síochána is aware of a video circulating on social media of this incident and out of respect for the victim in this case we would request that people refrain from sharing this video."

Anyone with information on the assault is urged to contact Navan Garda Station at 046 9079930.