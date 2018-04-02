Senator Ó'Ríordáin breaks his silence on pending Paddy Jackson lawsuit

IT WAS ANNOUNCED earlier this week that Paddy Jackson, who was found not guilty of rape at Belfast Crown Court is to sue Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin over an alleged defamatory tweet.

The since-deleted tweet, by Labour senator Ó Ríordáin, appeared shortly after Jackson and fellow rugby player Stuart Olding were cleared of rape by a jury.

The tweet, which alleged that Jackson was guilty and included the hashtag #IBelieveHer, has since been taken down.

Since the tweet, solicitors acting for Ulster and Ireland player Jackson revealed they have begun legal action.

KRW Law shared that they had no option but to issue a Notice of Intention to sue Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin for defamatory comments made in the immediate aftermath of the jury’s verdict.

Marie Hans, a Senior Associate of KRW LAW solicitors, said: “I can confirm we have issued pre-action libel correspondence against a named Senator in the Republic of Ireland.

"The legal action relates to a tweet sent to a number of other persons before it was eventually taken down.”

Ms Hans added there will be no hesitation to take the same action if there are similar online comments about Mr Jackson from other social media users.

She added: “We will not hesitate to repeat similar legal action against anyone, who deliberately or otherwise, sees fit to attack our client.

“We are examining carefully every item of social media commentary which seeks to challenge the integrity of the jury’s full endorsement of our client’s innocence.

“High court proceedings will issue shortly in both Belfast and Dublin.”

Since the statement, Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has remained quiet on social media.

The Labour Senator updated his social media yesterday to say he would not have any further say on the matter. The politician said: "The matter is now in the hands of my solicitors. I won't be making any further comment."