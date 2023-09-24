Serving PSNI officer charged over incident at Co. Antrim wedding
A SERVING PSNI officer has been charged with a number of offences following an incident at a wedding at a Co. Antrim hotel.

The incident occurred at the venue in Ballymena on Thursday.

The 30-year-old officer, who was off duty at the time, is due to appear in court next month.

In a statement, the PSNI confirmed the man had been charged with several offences, including four counts of common assault.

"Police investigating an incident at a hotel in Ballymena on Thursday, September 21 have charged a man to court," read the statement.

"The 30-year-old man, an off-duty police officer, has been charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath, four counts of common assault and disorderly behaviour.

"He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, October 19.

"A Professional Standards Department misconduct investigation is ongoing.

"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."

