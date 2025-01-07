Seventeen people died on Irish roads over Christmas holidays

A TOTAL of 17 people were killed on Irish roads over the Christmas holidays data released by An Garda Síochána today has revealed.

The police force conducted a road traffic enforcement operation throughout the festive period which began on November 29, 2024 and continued until yesterday (January 6).

During the time there were 17 fatalities on roads across Ireland and 85 serious collisions that resulted in a number of people receiving serious and life-threatening injuries.

Throughout the operation, An Garda Síochána carried out over 9,973 checkpoints which saw 939 people arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant – either alcohol and drugs.

A further 13,573 drivers were caught speeding, with one driver detected doing 121km per hour in a 50km per hour speed zone on the N52 in Ardcroney, Co. Tipperary.

Another driver was caught doing 101km per hour in a 50km per hour zone on the N3 in Virginia, Co. Cavan

Elsewhere during the operation 1,311 Fixed Charge Notices were issued to people caught using their mobile phone while driving.

As the figures were revealed, the police force urged drivers across Ireland to “slow down and take extra care” when on the roads this month.

“This New Year period is extremely busy on Irish roads,” they state.

“It is also one of the periods during which road users are at the highest risk of being involved in a fatal or serious road traffic collision.”

They added: “To date, 174 people have lost their lives in road traffic collisions on Irish roads in 2024, and two in 2025.

“An Garda Síochána is appealing to all those who will be taking to the roads over the New Year period and as people return to home and to work at the end of the week and early next week to slow down, take extra care and to give your driving your full attention.”