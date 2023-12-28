Sex offender extradited from southern Ireland to the North

A SEX offender has been extradited from southern Ireland to the North.

The 54-year-old man was extradited by the PSNI from the Republic on December 27.

He had previously been granted leave from prison, where he was serving time for a “serious sexual offence”.

The PSNI’s Sergeant Davey said: "The man had been on license from prison in Northern Ireland for a serious sexual offence which occurred in Belfast in February 2018, before his license was revoked.

"He was arrested in the Republic of Ireland on October 19, 2022, and December 27, 2023 completed the extradition proceedings with his successful return to Northern Ireland.”

He added: “This demonstrates our continued and effective working with An Garda Síochána to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.

“It is important that offenders released from prison on licence comply with the terms of their licence.

“Should offenders breach the terms of the licence and leave the jurisdiction, the Police Service of Northern Ireland will take all possible actions to have them arrested and returned to prison in Northern Ireland.”