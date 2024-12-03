Shots fired at caravan in picturesque seaside village

POLICE have appealed to the public for information after gunshots were fired at a caravan in a seaside village in Co. Down.

PSNI detectives are investigating the incident, which saw bullet holes left in a caravan and a car at the site in Bangor which they were alerted to ar around 12.10pm on December 1.

“Police received a report at approximately 12.10pm on Sunday afternoon, December 1 that a caravan situated in a caravan park in the Walkers Lane area had a number of bullet holes in it,” Detective Sergeant McCartan said.

“A van parked next to the caravan was also discovered with bullet holes in its windscreen,” he added.

“Officers attended the scene and recovered a number of bullets and casings – no one was present at this time,” he explained.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported, however, extensive damage was caused to the windows of the caravan.”

The police force has issued a public appeal urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“Our enquiries are continuing today, and we are asking anyone who was in the area between Monday, November 25 and Sunday, November 1 who heard shots being fired during this timeframe, to make contact with us on 101, quoting reference number 729 01/12/24.”