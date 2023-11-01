'Significant weapons hide' discovered in Co. Armagh
News

'Significant weapons hide' discovered in Co. Armagh

POLICE have uncovered a 'significant weapons hide' following a search operation in Co. Armagh this week.

The search, which was carried out in Crossmaglen on Monday and Tuesday, led to the discovery of numerous suspected weapons and ammunition.

Investigators say they are 'keeping an open mind' over the ownership of the weapons, which had been buried on farmland.

"A proactive search operation took place in the Monog Road area on Monday and Tuesday," said Superintendent Norman Haslett.

"A significant weapons hide was discovered buried in a hedgerow on agricultural land.

"A number of suspected firearms, including an assault rifle, two shotguns, three revolvers and seven handguns as well as a significant amount of ammunition were found within the hide.

"Serious Crime Branch are conducting further enquiries and all items will now be the subject of forensic testing.

"We are keeping an open mind as to ownership of these firearms however these searches send a clear message to those involved in organised criminal activity that we will continue to disrupt their activities so that our communities can live in peace and without fear."

Anyone with information relating to any of the items found are urged to contact police on 101.

