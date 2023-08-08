Sinéad O’Connor fans line streets close to singer's former home on morning of her funeral
People gather outside Sinéad O'Connor's former home in Bray on the morning of her funeral. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/© RollingNews.ie

FANS of the late Sinéad O’Connor have lined the streets close to where she formerly lived in Ireland on the morning of her funeral.

Hundreds of mourners were out in Bray, Co, Wicklow today to pay their respects to the Nothing Compares 2 U singer, who had previously lived in the town for a period of 15 years.

The 56-year-old, who was born in Dublin, died on July 26.

Police were called to her home in east London on that day, where she was found “unresponsive”.

They are not treating her death as suspicious.

Her funeral takes place in Bray today, which is a private ceremony.

The president of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, and his wife Sabina, are attending the service.

In a statement issued this morning, President Higgins said: “The outpouring of grief and appreciation of the life and work of Sinéad O'Connor demonstrates the profound impact which she had on the Irish people.

“The unique contribution of Sinéad involved the experience of a great vulnerability combined with a superb, exceptional level of creativity that she chose to deliver through her voice, her music and her songs.”

The late Sinéad O’Connor pictured in Dublin in 1989 (Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie)

He added: “The expression of both, without making any attempt to reduce the one for the sake of the other, made her contribution unique - phenomenal in music terms, but of immense heroism.

“However, achieving this came from the one heart and the one body and the one life, which extracted an incredible pain, perhaps one too much to bear.

“That is why all those who are seeking to make a fist of their life, combining its different dimensions in their own way, can feel so free to express their grief at her loss.”

By: Irish Post