Sinead O’Connor was 'found unresponsive' at her home in London police confirm
News

Sinead O’Connor was 'found unresponsive' at her home in London police confirm

SINGER Sinead O’Connor was found unresponsive at her London home the Metropolitan Police have today confirmed.

In a statement the police force said they were called to the iconic Irish singer’s home in south east London yesterday morning where the Dublin native was found dead.

They added that they were not treating the death as suspicious.

O'Connor performing at August Hall in San Francisco in February 2020 in San Francisco (Image: Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

"Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area,” the Met Police said in their statement.

"Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”

They added: "Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the Coroner."

Yesterday O’Connor’s family confirmed the shock news of her death via a public statement.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” they said.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” they added.

Sinead O'Connor pictured in 1999 after being ordained a priest by a bishop from an independent Catholic group

Tributes have since poured in for the singer, who is deemed one of Ireland’s "greatest and most gifted performers".

Today Irish music legend Finbar Furey shared a personal tribute to O’Connor, claiming she was a “wonderful friend; a brave and passionate lady who bore her heart and soul through her incredible music to everything she believed in”.

Victoria Mary Clarke, wife of Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan, has also paid tribute today, claiming she will never forget O’Connor’s humour.

“I just also wanted to share that she was incredibly funny,” she said.

“She told outrageous jokes at the most inappropriate times and she cracked me up.

“There will never be anyone even remotely like her.”

See More: Death, Sinead O'Connor

Related

Tributes after Aslan frontman Christy Dignam dies ‘peacefully’ at home
News 1 month ago

Tributes after Aslan frontman Christy Dignam dies ‘peacefully’ at home

By: Fiona Audley

‘Brilliant and gutsy’: Tributes as Thor and Dexter star Ray Stevenson dies aged 58
News 2 months ago

‘Brilliant and gutsy’: Tributes as Thor and Dexter star Ray Stevenson dies aged 58

By: Fiona Audley

President leads tributes following death of former Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Brooke
News 2 months ago

President leads tributes following death of former Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Brooke

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Former children's entertainer jailed for 30 years for multiple child sex offences
News 17 hours ago

Former children's entertainer jailed for 30 years for multiple child sex offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

US Embassy in Dublin issues security alert to visitors after tourist attacked
News 18 hours ago

US Embassy in Dublin issues security alert to visitors after tourist attacked

By: Gerard Donaghy

Former senior PSNI officer suspended from current chief constable role over misconduct allegations
News 19 hours ago

Former senior PSNI officer suspended from current chief constable role over misconduct allegations

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man extradited to Germany over child sex offences
News 20 hours ago

Man extradited to Germany over child sex offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Teenage girl attacked by group of men in Belfast
News 1 day ago

Teenage girl attacked by group of men in Belfast

By: Irish Post