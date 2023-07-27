Sinead O’Connor was 'found unresponsive' at her home in London police confirm

SINGER Sinead O’Connor was found unresponsive at her London home the Metropolitan Police have today confirmed.

In a statement the police force said they were called to the iconic Irish singer’s home in south east London yesterday morning where the Dublin native was found dead.

They added that they were not treating the death as suspicious.

"Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area,” the Met Police said in their statement.

"Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”

They added: "Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the Coroner."

Yesterday O’Connor’s family confirmed the shock news of her death via a public statement.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” they said.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” they added.

Tributes have since poured in for the singer, who is deemed one of Ireland’s "greatest and most gifted performers".

Today Irish music legend Finbar Furey shared a personal tribute to O’Connor, claiming she was a “wonderful friend; a brave and passionate lady who bore her heart and soul through her incredible music to everything she believed in”.

Truly shocked & sad to hear of Sinead’s untimely passing. No words can describe the grief we are all feeling. She was a wonderful friend; a brave & passionate lady who bore her heart & soul through her incredible music to everything she believed in. Our hearts are with her family pic.twitter.com/y4hYLfvPso — Finbar Furey (@FinbarFurey) July 27, 2023

Victoria Mary Clarke, wife of Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan, has also paid tribute today, claiming she will never forget O’Connor’s humour.

“I just also wanted to share that she was incredibly funny,” she said.

“She told outrageous jokes at the most inappropriate times and she cracked me up.

“There will never be anyone even remotely like her.”