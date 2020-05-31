Sinead O’Connor pays tribute to frontline workers with stunning performance of 'Thank You For Hearing Me’
SINEAD O’CONNOR delivered an emotional tribute to frontline workers all over the world on the Late Late Show finale this past Friday. 

The Irish music icon performed a poignant version of her 1994 hit Thank You For Hearing Me on an emotional night for countless millions watching on at home. 

It was a rendition that ranked among the Nothing Compares 2 U singer’s very best, coming hot on the heels of another spellbinding O’Connor performance just a month earlier. 

Back in April, the singer, who goes by the name Shuhada Sadaqat since converting to Islam, performed as part of an emotional night that saw people across Ireland light a candle, torch or light in remembrance of those who have died from COVID-19. 

It was also a night to show respect for the brave healthcare staff and frontline workers battling on through the pandemic. 

Their efforts have not been lost on O’Connor, who dedicated her Late Late Show performance of Thank You For Hearing Me to their efforts and the efforts of thousands more across the world. 

Later on the show, O’Connor revealed to host Ryan Tubridy that she is taking steps to join the frontline effort against coronavirus. 

"I have been accepted to do the course in Bray Institute of Further Education in September,” she said. 

"It means you have a diploma and you can work as a healthcare assistant.  

"The area that I want to work in particular is hospice palliative care.  

"The area that I would like to work most in is companioning people who for one reason or another don't have family around or are on their own."  

She added: "Obviously the Covid thing gave me more thought for what do I want to do with my life.  

"If I had taken this course two years ago but touring got in the way I could have been out working and helping people which I would have liked to have been doing.  

"If I get my diploma I would be able to work on the frontline myself which I would like to do." 

