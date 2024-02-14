Sinn Féin leaders meet with Taoiseach and Tánaiste in Dublin

SINN FÉIN President Mary Lou McDonald and Vice President Michelle O’Neill met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin in Dublin last night.

The pair confirmed the details of their discussion, which included “the need to ensure that the North-South Ministerial Council meets as a matter of priority”.

“I met with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin, along with Sinn Féin Vice President Michelle O’Neill, this evening,” Ms McDonald said.

“We discussed recent political developments in the North, including the restoration of the Executive and the need for the newly restored institutions to deliver for all communities.

“We discussed the importance of a cross-border approach to infrastructure investment by the government to assist in driving the all-Ireland economy.”

She added: “Now that the Assembly, and Executive are restored we must also ensure that the North-South Ministerial Council is functioning again soon, as a vital institution of the Good Friday Agreement.”

Sinn Féin Vice President Michelle O’Neill, who is First Minister of Northern Ireland, used the opportunity to “outline my commitment to delivering for all communities as a First Minister for all,” she said.

Among the topics she raised were resolving the public sector disputes in the North and addressing “key issues such as childcare and special educational needs supports to help workers and families” she explained.

“We outlined the need to take a cross-border approach to key infrastructure projects on the island,” Ms O’Neill added.

“This must include delivering on the A5 major road scheme, Casement Park and Narrow Water Bridge.

“I also outlined the importance of the North-South Ministerial Council meeting without delay.

“By working together, we can deliver for all communities and unlock the potential of our economy and infrastructure.”