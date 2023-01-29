Sinn Féin MLA condemns flying of Parachute Regiment flag in Derry on eve of Bloody Sunday march

A SINN FÉIN MLA has condemned the flying of a Parachute Regiment flag in Derry on the eve of the annual Bloody Sunday commemoration march.

Pádraig Delargy, MLA for Foyle, said the flying of the flag was intended to hurt the families of those killed in Derry on January 30, 1972.

The PSNI said on Saturday it was aware of 'a flag being flown' and was working to have it removed.

Sunday sees the annual march in Derry to commemorate the 14 civilians who died after being shot by members of the British Army's Parachute Regiment during a civil rights protest.

"It has come to my attention that a Parachute Regiment flag has been put up in the city," Delargy posted on Twitter.

"This is a deliberate attempt to hurt the Bloody Sunday families on the 51st anniversary of their loved ones' murder by the British Army.

"Those responsible should stop and remove this flag now."

In 2010, following the publication of the Saville Report, then British Prime Minister David Cameron said he was 'deeply sorry' for the actions of members of Britain's armed forces.

"What happened on Bloody Sunday was both unjustified and unjustifiable. It was wrong," Cameron told the House of Commons.

The PSNI said on Saturday it was aware of a flag being flown near Bishop Street, not far from the scene of the tragedy.

"We are aware of a flag being flown on the edge of the Fountain Estate near Bishop Street and are currently liaising with local representatives and making efforts to have this flag removed," read a statement from the PSNI for Derry City and Strabane.

The 51st annual Bloody Sunday march will get underway today at 2.30pm, setting off from Creggan shops before making its way to Free Derry Corner.

Speakers on the day will include Traveller activist Senator Eileen Flynn.

It also emerged on Sunday that SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood is to nominate the Bloody Sunday Families for the Nobel Peace Prize.