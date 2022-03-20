Six dead after car crashes into crowd at carnival in Belgium
News

Six dead after car crashes into crowd at carnival in Belgium

People hug each other as they gather near the scene of the incident in Strepy-Bracquegnies (Image: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

SIX people have died after a car crashed into a crowd of people preparing for a carnival parade in Belgium.

Several other people were injured, with some in a critical condition.

BBC News reports the incident happened in the town of Strépy-Bracquegnies, about 30 miles south of the Brussels.

Police are not treating the incident as a terror attack and have denied suggestions the car was being pursued by police at the time.

Two local people in their 30 have been arrested, according to ITV News.

Police erected barriers around the site of the crash (Image: NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

Following the incident, which occurred at around 5am local time, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said his thoughts were with the victims.

"Terrible news from Strépy-Bracquegnies,” he wrote on Facebook.

"A community coming together to celebrate was hit right in the heart.

"My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.

"All my support goes out to the emergency services for their help and assistance too."

Locals and emergency services at the scene (Image: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

A statement from the Belgian royal family echoed De Croo's sentiments.

"We express our condolences and support to the victims of the incident in Strépy-Bracquegnies, their families and loved ones," read the post on the monarchy’s Twitter account.

"Thank you to the emergency services that provide assistance to those affected.

"Our thoughts are with you."

Meanwhile the Irish Embassy in Belgium added: "We are saddened to hear of the tragic incident this morning in Strépy-Bracquegnies & extend our condolences to the family & friends of those involved."

See More: Belgium, Strépy-Bracquegnies

Related

More than 120 people dead and thousands missing as floods sweep through western Europe
News 8 months ago

More than 120 people dead and thousands missing as floods sweep through western Europe

By: Harry Brent

Irishman arrested in Belgium after girlfriend doused in petrol and set alight
News 1 year ago

Irishman arrested in Belgium after girlfriend doused in petrol and set alight

By: Jack Beresford

This hotel has been designed to look just like an anus – and it’s great craic
News 3 years ago

This hotel has been designed to look just like an anus – and it’s great craic

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

FIA admit 'human error' from Masi led to Verstappen's F1 maiden title win
Sport 23 hours ago

FIA admit 'human error' from Masi led to Verstappen's F1 maiden title win

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Stephen Kenny isn't worried about Michael Obafemi playing for another country
Sport 1 day ago

Stephen Kenny isn't worried about Michael Obafemi playing for another country

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Rachael Blackmore: She’s inspiring kids everywhere, says Ruby Walsh
Sport 1 day ago

Rachael Blackmore: She’s inspiring kids everywhere, says Ruby Walsh

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Six Scotland players were disciplined ahead of Ireland game
Sport 1 day ago

Six Scotland players were disciplined ahead of Ireland game

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Festy Ebosele will within the next week sign for a team in Italy, says Wayne Rooney
Sport 1 day ago

Festy Ebosele will within the next week sign for a team in Italy, says Wayne Rooney

By: Conor O'Donoghue