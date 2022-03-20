Six dead after car crashes into crowd at carnival in Belgium

SIX people have died after a car crashed into a crowd of people preparing for a carnival parade in Belgium.

Several other people were injured, with some in a critical condition.

BBC News reports the incident happened in the town of Strépy-Bracquegnies, about 30 miles south of the Brussels.

Police are not treating the incident as a terror attack and have denied suggestions the car was being pursued by police at the time.

Two local people in their 30 have been arrested, according to ITV News.

Following the incident, which occurred at around 5am local time, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said his thoughts were with the victims.

"Terrible news from Strépy-Bracquegnies,” he wrote on Facebook.

"A community coming together to celebrate was hit right in the heart.

"My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.

"All my support goes out to the emergency services for their help and assistance too."

A statement from the Belgian royal family echoed De Croo's sentiments.

"We express our condolences and support to the victims of the incident in Strépy-Bracquegnies, their families and loved ones," read the post on the monarchy’s Twitter account.

"Thank you to the emergency services that provide assistance to those affected.

"Our thoughts are with you."

Meanwhile the Irish Embassy in Belgium added: "We are saddened to hear of the tragic incident this morning in Strépy-Bracquegnies & extend our condolences to the family & friends of those involved."