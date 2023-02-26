Sixth arrest over attempted murder of PSNI officer

POLICE investigating the attempted murder of a serving PSNI officer have arrested a sixth person.

The 71-year-old man was arrested in Omagh on Saturday evening under the Terrorism Act and is currently being questioned by detectives in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

It brings the total number of arrests in the investigation to six.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot multiple times after coaching a youth football team in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, Co. Tyrone on Wednesday.

Terrorist-related

Speaking on Friday, Assistant Chief Constable for the Crime Department, Mark McEwan, confirmed the shooting was being treated as a terrorist attack.

"Following the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on Wednesday, February 22, I can confirm that we are now treating it as terrorist-related and our primary line of enquiry is the New IRA," said ACC McEwan.

DCI Caldwell was with his young son putting footballs into the boot of a car at a youth sports complex when two gunmen approached and fired multiple shots.

After the off-duty officer fell to the ground while trying to escape, the gunmen continued to fire shots him.

He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

'Awful outrage'

Speaking on Friday, Chief Constable Simon Byrne said DCI Caldwell's family had been 'heavily affected' by the attack.

"Since we spoke yesterday, last night I had the chance to speak to John's wife and his son," said the Chief Constable.

"They are clearly heavily affected by what they have gone through but want to pass on their thanks, both to the people who rendered first aid and care at the scene but also in terms the outpouring of support across the community in relation to this awful outrage."

Prior to Saturday's arrest, five other people had been detained in connection with the shooting.

The men, aged 22, 38, 43, 45 and 47, remain in police custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 1831 of 22/02/23, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.