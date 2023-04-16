Sniffer dog Merlin works magic to help uncover suspected cocaine worth almost €4m in Co. Cork
News

Sniffer dog Merlin works magic to help uncover suspected cocaine worth almost €4m in Co. Cork

Detector dog Merlin helped uncover the €3.85m haul (Images: revenue.ie)

A SNIFFER dog named Merlin has helped Revenue uncover almost €4m worth of suspected cocaine in Co. Cork.

The 55kg haul with an estimated value of €3.85m was found at Ringaskiddy Port on Friday as part of an intelligence-led operation by Revenue officers.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue's Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

"The illegal drugs were found with the assistance [of] Revenue's Maritime Unit, drug detector dog Merlin and Revenue's Mobile X-Ray Scanner concealed in the refrigeration unit of a maritime container which originated in Ecuador," said a Revenue spokesperson.

Investigations are ongoing into the seizure, which was made as part of Revenue's ongoing joint operations targeting transnational organised crime and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

Detector dogs Bailey and Sam were also busy this week (Images: revenue.ie)

Elsewhere this week, detector dogs Bailey and Sam helped Revenue officers uncover almost €400,000 worth of illicit drugs in Dublin.

During routine operations, the dogs helped officers seize parcels containing over 19kg of herbal cannabis, 6.8kg of hash cakes and commercial quantities of prescription medication.

The illegal drugs were discovered in packages originating from the USA, Canada, Spain, India and Britain and were destined for addresses throughout the country.

The parcels were declared as 'toys', 'candy', 'bedding', 'clothing' and 'cosmetics'.

Meanwhile, €493,000 worth of herbal cannabis and commercial quantities of prescription medication were discovered in parcels in Athlone on Wednesday.

The parcels originated in Spain, the Netherlands and Britain and were destined for addresses in Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow.

Anyone with information regarding drug smuggling is asked to contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

