Snow Patrol singer Gary Lightbody included on New Year Honours list

SNOW PATROL singer Gary Lightbody has been made an OBE in the New Year Honours List.

The 43-year-old from Co. Down has been honoured for services to music and charity.

The news comes just days after Lightbody laid his father to rest on Christmas Eve.

In a moving tribute posted on Instagram on Friday, Lightbody described his father as a 'legend' and urged those who knew him to raise a glass to his memory.

"He was the funniest man I've ever known. Even in the depths of his dementia he could still be as sharp and hilarious as ever at times," wrote Lightbody.

"He was also the most social person I ever knew. He could talk to anyone.

"I’m an introvert so I'm shy around strangers but he would walk into a room full of strangers and within ten mins know all their names and their stories and be having the craic with them all.

"It was a gift he never lost."

Snow patrol's 2006 album Eyes Open – which included the global hit single Chasing Cars – reached number one in both Britain and Ireland.

Meanwhile three Roman Catholic priests from Northern Ireland, who make up classical music group The Priests, have been made MBEs, also for services to music and charity.

Father David Delargy and brothers Fr Martin O'Hagan and Fr Eugene O'Hagan topped the Irish album charts in 2008 with their eponymous debut album.

The trio, from the Diocese of Down and Connor, have been performing together since the 1970s when they were students at St MacNissi's College in Co. Antrim.

Speaking on their recognition, they said: "Individually and collectively as The Priests we are privileged to be named among those whom HM The Queen has honoured in the New Year’s Honours list. “

Elsewhere, Dublin-born cricketer Eoin Morgan was one of five players from England's Cricket World Cup winning team to be honoured.

The team captain, who previously represented Ireland, was made a CBE.

The New Year Honours list recognises the achievements and service of people across the Britain.