STAR TREK actress Kate Mulgrew has revealed she plans to move to Ireland if Donald Trump wins a second term as US president.

The 65-year-old actress, who is best known for playing Captain Kathryn Janeway on Star Trek: Voyager, has strong Irish links on both sides of her family.

And she would have no qualms about upping sticks and moving across the Atlantic should the President be re-elected for four more years.

"If Trump gets four more years, I am promising you, I will leave the country. And I will go and live in Ireland,” Mulgrew told TrekMovie.com,

"There are very wise people over there. They get it," she added.

Mulgrew, who more recently appeared in the hit Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, is a regular visitor to the Emerald Isle.

She wrote her second biography, How to Forget: A Daughter's Memoir, while staying close to Lake Corrib, and last year took part in the annual Galway International Arts Festival.

"It was my father who compelled me to come to Ireland. My first stop was Dingle, Ireland, when I was 18 years old," she told Ryan Tubridy during an interview last July.

"My father called me, I was in New York studying. He said 'you’ve got to get on a plane and come over, I’ve fallen in love with an Irish woman’."

"Of course, he was well married to my mother at the time, so had I to jump on that plane to see with my own eyes who had felled my old man."

During her time writing and living in Galway, Mulgrew developed an affinity with the country, which was going through a period of great change with her time there coinciding with the Marriage Equality referendum and the referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

The latter was of particular personal interest to Mulgrew, who, 1977, gave birth to a daughter, Danielle, before giving her up for adoption via Catholic adoption agencies in the US (they reunited in 2001).

“I found in Ireland an acceptance of my actions that I never found here in the US,” she told the Irish Times last year.

“There was just an acceptance, or a deep understanding in why I made that decision. I never found any kind of judgment from the Irish, while the feminist wave here in the US, it can judge.

“There’s a kind of wisdom there, especially with older Irish women. I love to talk about these issues with them – abortion, same-sex marriage – there’s an understanding of it, that they’ve seen it all.”