Stardust jury returns ‘unlawful killing’ verdict as year-long inquest comes to a close
News

Stardust jury returns ‘unlawful killing’ verdict as year-long inquest comes to a close

The Stardust fire inquests jury returned a verdict of 'unlawful killing' today

THE jury in the Stardust inquests have today returned a verdict of ‘unlawful killing' regarding each of the 48 people who died in the nightclub fire.

The foreman of the jury told coroner Myra Cullinane that they had reached the majority verdict after 11 days of deliberation following the year-long inquest into the deaths of those who were killed when a fire broke out at the Dublin nightclub in the early hours of February 14, 1981.

Fresh inquests into the deaths in the Artane tragedy were ordered by Ireland's attorney general in 2019, but only began in April last year.

Returning their verdict, which was given at 2pm this afternoon, the jury further confirmed that they believed the cause of the fire to be an "electrical fault in a hot press" within the nightclub building.

The aftermath of the deadly Stardust nightclub fire in Dublin in 1981 which killed 48 people and injured 200

They also found that furnishings in the ballroom, inclduing the foam in the seating and carpet tiles that were on the walls, contributed to the spread of the fire.

"To the families I acknowledge the deaths of these 48 young people is a source of ongoing grief to those who loved them and it remains the defining loss of their lives," the coroner said after the verdict was read.

The Stardust fire inquests jury returned a verdict of 'unlawful killing' today

"However, I hope that family members will have taken some solace from the fact that these fresh inquests were held, that the facts surrounding the deaths were examined in detail, that moving testimony was heard from many of those involved in the events of the night and, most importantly, that you the families felt fully involved in proceedings, however difficult it was to hear all of the evidence,” she added.

"The fact that these inquests have been held at all is in no small part due to the persistence and commitment of families over the years.

"And, finally, we remember those 48 young people who lost their lives on that fateful night. It is their lives that we've sought to vindicate by way of these inquests."

See More: Stardust

Related

Long-awaited Stardust nightclub tragedy inquest begins today
News 11 months ago

Long-awaited Stardust nightclub tragedy inquest begins today

By: Fiona Audley

STARDUST: Victims remembered on anniversary of Valentine’s Day nightclub tragedy
News 1 year ago

STARDUST: Victims remembered on anniversary of Valentine’s Day nightclub tragedy

By: Fiona Audley

Unlawful killing verdict to be available to jury in inquest into Stardust tragedy following challenge from manager
News 1 year ago

Unlawful killing verdict to be available to jury in inquest into Stardust tragedy following challenge from manager

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Reality of life in Ireland’s ‘shameful’ Magdalene laundries exposed in new show
News 8 hours ago

Reality of life in Ireland’s ‘shameful’ Magdalene laundries exposed in new show

By: Fiona Audley

Art donation from film director Neil Jordan features in new exhibition at Irish gallery
News 9 hours ago

Art donation from film director Neil Jordan features in new exhibition at Irish gallery

By: Fiona Audley

Brazen burglar who stole £240,000 worth of goods in summer crime spree is jailed for 12 years
News 18 hours ago

Brazen burglar who stole £240,000 worth of goods in summer crime spree is jailed for 12 years

By: Gerard Donaghy

Three people treated in hospital for serious injuries following aggravated burglary in Cork
News 19 hours ago

Three people treated in hospital for serious injuries following aggravated burglary in Cork

By: Gerard Donaghy

GAA club pays tribute to 'true gael' after Irishman dies in Australia collision
News 19 hours ago

GAA club pays tribute to 'true gael' after Irishman dies in Australia collision

By: Gerard Donaghy