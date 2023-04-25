Long-awaited Stardust nightclub tragedy inquest begins today
News

Long-awaited Stardust nightclub tragedy inquest begins today

A LONG-AWAITED inquest into the deaths of 48 people in a Dublin nightclub fire more than 40 years will get underway today.

On Saturday, February 14, 1981, in the early hours of the morning, the Stardust Ballroom in Artane went up in flames, killing 48 people.

More than 200 others were injured in the blaze.

For 42 years the families and friends of the victims have called for answers and campaigned for justice for their loved ones, after an initial inquiry held shortly after the tragedy was dismissed as unsatisfactory.

In 2019, following a campaign by the families calling for a new inquiry, Ireland’s Attorney General confirmed that a fresh inquest into the deaths would be held.

The interior of the Stardust which went on fire on the morning of Valentines Day in 1981, killing 48 young people

Last year the High Court rejected a challenge by former Stardust manager Eamon Butterfly, whose family owned the nightclub, to have 'unlawful killing' excluded as an option for jurors in the inquest.

The court ruled that the verdict will be open to the jury.

That inquest begins this morning at 11am at The Pillar Room at Dublin’s Rotunda Hospital.

Last week the Dublin City Coroner selected 15 jurors and a number of reserve jurors for the inquest, which will be streamed live each day.

The inquest, which will be the largest ever to be heard in Ireland, is expected to last six months.

It will sit from Tuesday to Friday each week, Dublin City Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane has confirmed.

The live link to the inquest can be accessed here for anyone wishing to attend remotely.

See More: Dublin, Fire, Inquest, Nightclub, Stardust

Related

Murder investigation launched after fatal assault at Dublin hostel
News 5 days ago

Murder investigation launched after fatal assault at Dublin hostel

By: Gerard Donaghy

Emergency declared after Ryanair flight experiences difficulty landing at Irish airport
News 2 weeks ago

Emergency declared after Ryanair flight experiences difficulty landing at Irish airport

By: Fiona Audley

President will lead State Commemoration marking anniversary of 1916 Easter Rising this weekend
News 2 weeks ago

President will lead State Commemoration marking anniversary of 1916 Easter Rising this weekend

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

88 arrests made in Northern Ireland in first year of new stalking legislation
News 4 minutes ago

88 arrests made in Northern Ireland in first year of new stalking legislation

By: Irish Post

Man admits raping woman he met on dating app and invited to his home
News 2 hours ago

Man admits raping woman he met on dating app and invited to his home

By: Fiona Audley

Will the Presidential push for peace work?
Comment 12 hours ago

Will the Presidential push for peace work?

By: Peter Kelly

Spurning a banquet
Comment 14 hours ago

Spurning a banquet

By: Malachi O'Doherty

PSNI officers to be prosecuted for sharing images from scenes of sudden deaths
News 1 day ago

PSNI officers to be prosecuted for sharing images from scenes of sudden deaths

By: Gerard Donaghy