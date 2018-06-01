Status orange warning issued for 16 Irish counties ahead of ‘severe thunderstorm activity’ and lightning strikes
A STATUS ORANGE thunder warning has been issued for 16 counties across Ireland.

Met Éireann issued the alert - which lasts until 10pm tonight - for the majority of counties in Leinster, Munster and East Connaught.

The warning states that there will be "severe thunderstorm activity" in the affected areas this evening.

Torrential downpours and lightning strikes are also likely with as much as 50mm of rainfall expected to have fallen by tomorrow.

The affected counties are Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Westmeath, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Cork and Tipperary.

Bad news

Met Éireann said: “Heavy and thundery showers will occur in many areas with local downpours and spot flooding.

“Parts of the west will stay mainly dry. Highest temperatures of 18C to 23C degrees.

“Tonight the showers will gradually die out and skies will clear.

“It will be a close night with mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 12C to 15C in little or no wind.”

Good news

Despite the ferocious conditions, weather chiefs are predicting that this week's sizzling temperatures will linger into next week after a wet weekend.

Saturday will be mostly dry with some thundery showers in the northern half of the country and highs of 17C to 22C.

Sunday will be mainly dry again with some heavy showers in the northwest and highs of 17C to 21C.

As for early next week, it will be warm and humid with scattered showers in some areas.

