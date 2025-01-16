STI cases in decline in Ireland as home testing on the rise

THERE has been a significant decline in cases of sexually transmitted infections (STI) in Ireland over the past year new figures reveal.

New data from the Health Service Executive’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows that the number of recorded STI cases in 2024 was approximately 10 per cent lower than in 2023.

This has been driven by a reduction in the number of cases of chlamydia and gonorrhoea across the country, the report authors claim.

While cases have reduced, the use of home STI testing kits is on the rise.

Some 126,090 kits were ordered and dispatched in Ireland in 2024 – an increase on the 108,000 kits ordered in 2023 and the 91,000 ordered when the scehem first launched in 2022.

In light of the heightened demand for the service, Ireland’s Minister for Public Health, Colm Burke has announced an additional €600k in government funding to support it in 2025.

“I’m very pleased to have secured additional funding for this very important service, in recognition of the growing demand for discreet and confidential access to testing,” he said.

“This service enables quick diagnosis, referral and intervention for those who receive positive test results, providing peace of mind and making it easier for people to be proactive about their sexual health,” he added.

“Most STIs, including Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and syphilis, are often asymptomatic and can lead to significant harm if undiagnosed, but they are treatable,” the minister explained.

“Those who test positive for chlamydia now have the option of an online prescription, reducing the number of referrals to clinics for treatment.

“This is a very effective service which plays a critical role in safeguarding sexual health and in protecting overall population health.”

Since September 2024, STI home test recipients have had the option to receive free condoms and lubricants with their free test kits, through the National Condom Distribution Service.

Approximately 4,400 people have availed of this option to date, with just over 1.2 million condoms and just under 800,000 lubricant sachets sent out in 2024.