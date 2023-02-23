Stormont meeting will see British and Irish lawmakers mark anniversary of Good Friday Agreement
MEMBERS of the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly (BIPA) will come together in Northern Ireland next month to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

On March 6 an extraordinary BIPA plenary will take place, ahead of the anniversary of the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement in Belfast, which took place on April 10, 1998.

The sitting will be held at the Northern Ireland Assembly Chamber in Stormont, BIPA confirms, adding: “The Assembly Speaker has granted its use to BIPA for the plenary.”

British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Taoiseach Bertie Ahern sign the Good Friday Agreement on April 10, 1998 (Image: RollingNews.ie)

Established in 1990 as a link between the Houses of Parliament and the Houses of the Oireachtas, BIPA’s mission is to “promote co-operation between political representatives in Britain and Ireland for the benefit of the people we represent”.

They add: “We want to build on the close relationships established in recent years between politicians throughout Britain and Ireland.”

In 2001 BIPA’s membership was enlarged to include the Scottish Parliament, the Welsh Assembly, the Northern Ireland Assembly, the High Court of Tynwald and the States of Guernsey and Jersey.

