Suspect sought after man stabbed in face in Belfast

POLICE in Northern Ireland have appealed for information after a man was stabbed in the face in south Belfast.

The serious assault occurred on Tuesday evening in the Fitzroy Avenue area of the city.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, while police have released a description of the attacker.

"At around 7.35pm, it was reported to police that a 19-year-old man was located at the University Avenue with a stab wound injury to his face," said Detective Sergeant Kitchen.

"It was reported that the man was assaulted by a male at the Fitzroy Avenue area at around 7.10pm.

"The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

"The suspect is described as being aged in his early 20s, wearing a black jacket, having short dark curly hair and a beard."

Police added that enquiries are ongoing and have appealed for anyone with information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1839 of 04/04/23.