'Sweet mother of Jesus!' Listen to commentator's ecstatic reaction as Galway defeat Dublin in All-Ireland quarter-final

GALWAY'S footballers ended a 90-year wait for a Championship win over Dublin with a superb performance at Croke park on Saturday.

The Connacht champions overturned a four-point half-time deficit to win 0-17 to 0-16 and progress to the All-Ireland SFC semi-finals as they chase a first title since 2001.

The victory also ended Dublin's interest in this year's Championship, having won nine of the last 13 titles.

The Tribesmen had lost their eight Championship meetings with Dublin since beating the Metropolitans in the 1934 decider.

As such, a wave of euphoria spread through the Galwegians gathered in Croke Park, with the elation encapsulated in the words of commentator Ollie Turner.

Reporting on the game for Galway Bay FM, Turner sounded emotional as he said the achievement overshadowed the capital's other big attraction this weekend, Taylor Swift.

“Forget about Taylor Swift, Shake it off at the Aviva, and come over here to Croke Park! Sweet Mother of Jesus” 🤣🙏🏻🎉 Galway 0-17

"Forget about Taylor Swift, Shake it off at the Aviva, and come over here to Croke Park! Sweet Mother of Jesus" Galway 0-17
Dublin 0-16

"Galway have won! It’s the greatest day that Galway football has seen in over two decades," bellowed a hoarse but passionate Turner.

"And every man, woman and child stands to applaud Padraic Joyce and his gallant Galway men.

"Sweet mother of Jesus, they have pulled off the unthinkable.

"Forget about Taylor Swift, 'shake it off' at the Aviva and come over here to Croke Park because you're witnessing the west awake.

"Gaillimh abú!"

A clip of the commentary posted on Twitter by Galway Bay FM has since been viewed hundreds of thousands of times and has been widely shared on social media.

Many praised Turner's passion, including Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain, who highlighted the poignant moment given the death earlier this week of legendary commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh.

"In the week of the passing of legendary GAA commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, good to see that sheer passion is still alive in Gaelic football commentary as Galway Bay FM acclaim their team beating champions Dublin in the All-Ireland quarter finals yesterday," Ó Briain posted on Twitter.

"Listen to this!"

A minute's silence was held in memory of Ó Muircheartaigh ahead of yesterday's game at Croke Park.

Galway will return to Croke Park next month for the semi-final when they will face Ulster champions Donegal, while Armagh face Kerry in the other semi-final.