Tánaiste announces two new honorary consuls in Canada during St Patrick's trip
TWO new honorary consuls of Ireland have been appointed in Canada during a visit by Tánaiste Micheál Martin this week.

Mr Martin is visiting the nation as part of the Irish Government’s global St Patrick’s Programme.

He began his trip yesterday with a visit to Vancouver, where he attended and gave a speech at a meeting of the Ireland-Canada Chamber.

He confirmed trade between Ireland and Canada was going from “strength to strength”, following the event, adding “as are our bonds of friendship”.

“Irish-Canada relations are not just historic,” he added.

“With our young, energetic community, they are of today and ready for tomorrow.”

Elsewhere during his visit, which will see him attend events in Ottawa and Toronto, Mr Martin announced the appointment of two new honorary consuls for the nation.

Colm O’Carroll has been appointed as Honorary Consul to Edmonton and Alberta, North of Red Deer, while Bryan O’Gallagher has been appointed as Honorary Consul to Québec.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin is in Canada this week

Born in Cork, Mr O’Carroll emigrated to Canada in 1981, where he founded Epsilon Chemicals Ltd with his wife Lynda in 1990.

A Québec native, lawyer Mr O’Gallagher is the current Chair of Irish Heritage Québec.

His family came from Ireland to Canada during the Famine.

The Tánaiste said the appointments were a “sign of the enduring deep bonds our two countries share and the ongoing importance of our social, cultural and economic links with Canada”.

“I am confident that Mr O’Carroll in Edmonton and Mr O’Gallagher in Québec will strengthen Ireland’s presence here,” he added.

“First and foremost, in providing important consular services to Irish citizens here, but also in strengthening trade links, and promoting Irish heritage and culture.

“I would also like to pay tribute to our previous Honorary Consuls in Edmonton, Ms Bridget (Doodie) Cahill, and in Québec, Dr Michael Kenneally, who both did exemplary work.”

Irish dancers performed during Tánaiste Micheál Martin's visit to Vancouver yesterday

On his appointment Mr O’Carroll said: “As a proud Irish-Canadian I am honoured to be appointed as Honorary Consul to Edmonton.

“I very much look forward to working on behalf of the Irish Government to strengthen ties between Ireland and Edmonton. I will work hard to provide consular support to Irish citizens, to promote Irish culture and to deepen business links.”

Of his role, Mr O’Gallagher said: “The bonds between Québec and Ireland have been strong for centuries.

“It is an honour to have the opportunity to represent Ireland in Québec where my family have long worked to foster lasting relationships between those of us with Irish roots and other Quebecers and I am excited to formally continue this tradition.”

He added: “Over the next three years, I will work hard to provide consular services to Irish citizens, to strengthen business and cultural connections and to continue my ongoing work to promote Irish heritage throughout the province.”

The latest appointments mean there are now three diplomatic missions, five honorary consuls, one vice honorary consul and three Irish state agencies located across Canada.

Honorary consuls are "appointed to provide consular services and assistance to Irish citizens in a specific geographical area", the Irish Government confirmed.

The role is "unsalaried and non-pensionable" they add.

