Tánaiste travels to Paris to attend Olympics and mark 100 years of Ireland at the tournament

TÁNAISTE Micheál Martin will travel to France this week to attend the Paris Olympics and mark the 100-year anniversary of Ireland's involvement in the tournament.

The 1924 Paris Olympics was the first time that Ireland was permitted to compete in the games as a separate country.

An exhibition highlighting that milestone has been installed in the Centre Culturel Irlandais’s courtyard for Paris 2024, titled 100 Years of the Games: Ireland’s journey.

The exhibit, which has been researched and presented by historian Mark Duncan, was commissioned by the Embassy of Ireland in Paris and the Centre Culturel Irlandais.

Mr Martin will view the exhibit while in Paris this week.

He will also have a bilateral meeting with Stéphane Séjourné, the acting Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France at the French Foreign Ministry at the Quai d’Orsay as part of his programme.

During his visit he will attend an event celebrating the strength of Gaelic games in France take part in a number of Olympic events to support Ireland’s participating athletes.

More than 150 athletes will travel to Paris to represent Team Ireland at the Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer, spanning over 27 sports.

Last night Mona McSharry secured Ireland’s first medal, winning bronze in the women’s 100m breaststroke final.

Following her win she said "I've kept pushing and that's what I've been training for all year, to be top three and dreams do come true".