Taoiseach pays tribute to ‘inherently decent’ Eamon Ryan following his resignation as Green Party leader

TAOISEACH Simon Harris has paid tribute to Eamon Ryan who has resigned as leader of the Green Party after 13 years.

In a statement, Mr Ryan confirmed he would not be standing at the next general election, claiming it was time to “pass the torch on to the next generation”.

“I have spent the last 30 years either running for or holding public office, as a councillor, TD and Government Minister,” Mr Ryan explained.

“It has been an absolute privilege and I want to thank the electorate who have voted for me on eight different occasions over those years, giving me the opportunity to serve our city and country to the best of my ability.”

He added: “I am stepping down to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders, confident in the strength and values I have seen built up in our party over all these years. “Our Party will now elect a new leader to lead the party from here and our own local group will now select a candidate to run in Dublin Bay South.

“I will continue as party leader and in my Ministerial roles until a new leader is appointed and look forward to fulfilling whatever role a new leader assigns me for the remaining term of this Government.”

Responding to the news, the Taosieach described Mr Ryan as “a politician of enormous standing”.

“I want to pay tribute to him and his family for everything they have given Irish politics through his leadership of the Greens,” he said.

Adding that he “respects and understands” his decision, Mr Harris said: “Eamon is a genuine, passionate and inherently decent person who brings those same qualities to politics."

The Taoiseach added: ““The leadership of the Green Party is now a matter for the party’s members and rules.

“The Government’s work continues and the Programme for Government between the three coalition parties will continue to be implemented.

“We have much work to do.”