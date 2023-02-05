Ryanair demands action after drones cause 'unacceptable' disruption at Dublin Airport

RYANAIR has demanded the Department of Transport takes action after drones caused 'unacceptable' disruption at Dublin Airport this weekend.

Six incoming flights due to land at Dublin on Saturday were diverted to other airports as all flight operations were suspended for around 40 minutes.

Three were diverted more than 200km away to Shannon Airport in Co. Clare, while another three were diverted to Belfast, around 150km from Dublin.

It followed a similar suspension of operations for 10 minutes on Friday evening that resulted in four Ryanair planes initially being diverted away from Dublin before being recalled.

Ryanair has now called on Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to take action.

"It is unacceptable that for two days in a row, passengers and flights to/from Dublin were disrupted by apparent drone activity," read a statement from the airline.

"Yesterday [Friday], four Ryanair aircraft and over 700 passengers had their flights diverted to Shannon and Belfast, and again today another four [Ryanair] flights and 700 passengers were diverted with thousands more having their flights delayed.

"Such drone disruptions at Ireland's main airport are unacceptable.

"We are calling on Minister Ryan to take urgent action to protect the country's main airport from repeated disruptions from illegal drone activity."

In a statement, the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) stressed it is illegal to fly drones near the airport and that it was liaising with gardaí.

"Flight operations at Dublin Airport were suspended for safety reasons this afternoon [Saturday] following two confirmed drone sightings on the airfield," read the statement.

"Operations have now resumed.

"It is illegal to fly drones within 5km of the airport.

"The safety and security of airport users is DAA's key priority at all times and staff at Dublin Airport and An Garda Síochána remain vigilant in relation to drone activity in the vicinity of the airport."