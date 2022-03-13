Taoiseach reveals Ireland has taken in 5,500 Ukrainian refugees

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has revealed Ireland has taken in 5,500 Ukrainian refugees, saying 'the humanitarian response trumps anything' amid Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country.

The Taoiseach was speaking to Sophie Raworth on BBC One's Sunday Morning show while in London to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol with British counterpart Boris Johnson.

With Britain's security services advising Home Secretary Priti Patel not to relax security checks, Raworth quizzed the Taoiseach over Ireland's potential security concerns after the country lifted all visa restrictions for Ukrainian refugees.

While Mr Martin conceded that could be exploited, he said morally it was the right decision.

Johnson praise

"We believe that's the correct thing to do in the context of the worst displacement of people and refugee crisis since World War II," said the Taoiseach.

"Speed is important in a situation like this.

"There's always a balancing of issues but we are keeping the channels open with our UK counterparts.

"The Home Secretary and our Minister of Justice, Helen McEntee, have been in regular contact.

"I met with the Prime Minister yesterday and he paid tribute to what Ireland was doing on the humanitarian front."

He added: "In terms of individuals coming in, the humanitarian response trumps anything, as far as we're concerned."

The Taoiseach was pressed on whether the situation in Ukraine would see Ireland revise its military neutrality.

The Taoiseach said that would a discussion for the future, with the priority being the wellbeing of Ukrainians due to the 'brutal and immoral war being waged upon them by Vladimir Putin'.

"We are not a military power, what Ireland does best is on the humanitarian side and on the peacekeeping side," said Mr Martin, adding: "One cannot in the middle of a crisis change a long-held policy overnight."

He added: "I believe we should reflect on it without drawing down hard and fast conclusions right now.

"There will be a debate in Ireland about that, we don't have time for it now.

"We have to concentrate on speedy responses, making sure nothing holds back the European Union in terms of the nature of its response to this."

Logistical challenge

The Irish Government has previously said it could take in up to 100,000 refugees under the EU's Temporary Protection Directive.

They will have access to Ireland's social protection income, health services and education, as well as being allowed to work immediately.

Mr Martin agreed it would be a logistical and financial challenge, but revealed the cost would be offset by Covid-19 contingency budgets.

"It will logistically be something very, very challenging," he said.

"This is something Ireland has never experienced on this scale before but we believe we need to do it.

"We believe this is a battle between democracy and authoritarianism, fundamentally."

He added: "On the humanitarian side, we believe it's important to do the right thing."