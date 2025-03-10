Taoiseach outlines Washington agenda

MICHEÁL MARTIN has outlined plans for a five-day visit to the United States, which will include a meeting on Wednesday at the Oval Office with President Donald Trump.

Mr. Martin’s first stop will be Austin, Texas, where he has described his ambition to attend a series of ‘political, economic and Irish community engagements’.

The Taoiseach will meet Governor Greg Abbott, a number of Texas-based business leaders and intra-state stakeholders, before attending the South by Southwest film festival. He will also attend what has been described as a ‘pop-up Gaeltacht’ event before visiting the headquarters of computer giant Dell; already a major employer in Ireland.

Software company Tricentis, which is expected to invest generously in Ireland over the coming year, will be on Mr. Martin’s invite list before he heads to Washington the following day to meet with the president.

Mr. Martin’s arrival at the capital will begin with a St. Patrick’s Day reception at the Embassy of Ireland. He will then travel to the White House on Wednesday, where it is understood that the Taoiseach will address Ireland’s positions on Gaza and Ukraine, as well as focusing on strengthening Ireland and the US’s business relationship.

Commentators have speculated that Donald Trump may use the occasion to once again throw negative light on the EU and the perceived trade imbalance between European countries and the United States.

On Thursday, Taoiseach Martin will attend a breakfast with the Irish Strategic Economic Advisory Panel, then meet with representatives of Enterprise Ireland, IDA Ireland and the US Chamber of Commerce.

He will then travel for a dinner at the Ireland Funds National Gala, where it is understood that he will re-emphasise the key historical role played by the United States in bringing the Northern Ireland peace process to fruition.

This Friday, Mr. Martin will meet representatives from the United States’ Jewish community in a gathering which is likely to focus on Ireland’s recent fractious relationship with the Israeli state.

Other key members of the Government who will travel the world to represent Irish interests this week include Tánaiste Simon Harris and eight senior ministers from the Executive. It is thought that there will be an Irish diplomatic presence in 90 cities in over 40 countries during the coming days.