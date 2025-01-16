Taoiseach welcomes ‘long-awaited’ ceasefire in Gaza

TAOISEACH Simon Harris has welcomed a ceasefire deal which has been agreed between Hamas and Israel.

Negotiators for both sides reached an agreement yesterday afternoon which is set to bring an end to the conflict which has raged in the Middle East for the past 15 months.

In October 2023 Israel launched a ground offensive in response to Hamas attacks which left 1,200 people dead and saw around 250 people taken hostage.

Tens of thousands of people have died since the war broke out in Gaza, with thousands more left injured and displaced from their homes.

Much of Gaza has been destroyed by the conflict.

Yesterday an agreement was reached which is expected to see the ceasefire begin on Sunday, January 19.

The deal features an initial six-week phase which will see the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from central Gaza and the return of Palestinians to north Gaza, according to reports.

Hostages and detainees being held on both sides will be released as part of the agreement.

“The agreement between Israeli and Hamas negotiators on a ceasefire, phased release of hostages and access for humanitarian aid is welcome after 15 months of immense human suffering and destruction,” Taoiseach Simon Harris said in a statement.

"I hope it will now receive the formal approval of the Israeli government,’ he added.

“I hope that all sides will seize this opportunity, fully honouring their commitments, allowing hostages to return to their families and the people of Gaza to begin rebuilding their lives and I hope that it will lead to a permanent arrangement.”

The Taoiseach further called on the international community to “play its part too” by providing a surge of aid to Gaza and by “supporting a renewed Palestinian Authority to bring stability and governance to Gaza, and working to put a process in place that can lead to lasting peace”.

“This will only be achieved through a two-state solution, with the State of Israel living in peace and security alongside a sovereign State of Palestine,” he said.

“I pay warm tribute to those who have worked so hard over many months to bring this agreement about, including the United States and leaders in the region including in Qatar and Egypt,” he added.

Tánaiste Michael Martin has also welcomed the ceasefire deal, but warned that a “massive scale-up” in humanitarian aid is now needed in the region as well as the “return of basic services and a clear framework under which those displaced as part of the conflict can return”.