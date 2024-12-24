Tearful reunions as Irish people return home for Christmas

THERE have been tearful reunions at Dublin Airport this week as Irish people arrived home for the Christmas holidays.

Emotions ran high at the airport as people now located across the globe made their way back to see family and friends for the festive season.

The airport captured many of the reunions and shared them with their social media followers.

Here are some of the best tear-jerking moments of their reunion coverage….

Not a dry eye in the house in T2 this evening as the Christmas reunions continue. 🥰 Loved ones welcoming home family and friends from India, China, Canada, Australia and just about everywhere in between… ✈️ 🎄 pic.twitter.com/7GShYw4bKN — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) December 20, 2024

Nothing beats a Mam’s hug at Christmas! Mam Grainne and Dad Shaun welcoming their daughter Megan (and her boyfriend Carwyn) home from Sydney for her first Irish Christmas in 3 years! Welcome home!! 🎄✈️ pic.twitter.com/4Ezfwclrvm — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) December 17, 2024