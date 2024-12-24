Tearful reunions as Irish people return home for Christmas

Lord of the Dance
THERE have been tearful reunions at Dublin Airport this week as Irish people arrived home for the Christmas holidays.

Emotions ran high at the airport as people now located across the globe made their way back to see family and friends for the festive season.

Thomas Taylor kisses his two-year-old daughter as he reutrns home via Dublin Airport

The airport captured many of the reunions and shared them with their social media followers.

There have been many happy welcomes for Irish peopke returning home this week

Here are some of the best tear-jerking moments of their reunion coverage….

