Teen girl killed after car stalls on level crossing during driving test in Poland as examiner dives out to save himself
News

(Picture: Getty Images)

AN 18-year-old girl was killed by an oncoming train after her car stalled on the tracks during her driving test.

The examiner managed to escape moments before the train struck the red Suzuki Baleno.

The incident happened in the village of Zaskale in southern Poland.

The young girl, named locally as Angelika, died hours later in hospital.

CCTV footage emerged online of the tragic moment the car was hit by the train travelling between the towns of Nowy Targ and Zakopane.

Eyewitnesses claimed the 62-year-old examiner stood back and did nothing as others ran to tend to the dying girl.

When we ran to the wreck, the girl was strapped in and the instructor stood nearby and did nothing,” eyewitness Rafal Kwak, 40, said.

“I wanted him to give me a first aid kit but he couldn’t find it. She was still breathing, but she was very wheezy, she was getting weaker. She was disappearing before our eyes.”

Another witness, 39-year-old Michal, said: “The girl had a big head wound, her blood was everywhere, we tried to stop it. I heard her heavy breathing, fading in front of us.”

Another onlooker, who declined to be named, said: “The examiner escaped at the last minute, the girl, unfortunately, didn’t. She tried to move but was half a metre away from surviving, she was already starting to move the car.”

The train driver and his passengers were unhurt.

An investigation into the accident has been launched by the District Prosecutor’s Office in Nowy Targ.

