Teenage boy attacked by masked men armed with metal bars

A TEENAGE boy was attacked in a park by two masked men carrying metal bars.

The 16-year-old was targeted in the Hamilton Park area of Ballymoney in Co. Antrim at around 10.25pm last night (May 13).

He was hospitalised following the incident, where he was treated for injuries to his head, leg and arm.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

"Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident, and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information to contact Police on 101 and quoting reference 2061 of 13/05/24,” the PSNI said today in a statement.